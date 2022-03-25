LSH vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, Vincy Premier League 2022, March 26, 12 AM IST

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 March 14 between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: La Soufriere Hikers lock horns with the Charlotte Strikers in the match 14 of the Vincy Premier League T10 2022 on Saturday, March 26. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent at 12:00 am IST.

Both sides have had a contrasting run in the tournament thus far. The Hikers have won two and lost as many games and see themselves in the third place in the points table. On the contrary, the FCS-team are yet to open their account and are at the bottom of the table with four losses to their name.

Notably, both sides also head into this contest on the back of contrasting results from their respective previous matches. The Hikers beat the Dark View Explorers by 38 runs, whereas, the Strikers lost their fourth match on the trot, as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Grenadines Divers last time out.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

LSH vs FCS Telecast

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

LSH vs FCS Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LSH vs FCS Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on Saturday, March 26.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: J James

Vice-Captain: S Williams

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for LSH vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: G Pope, C Hackshaw

Batters: D Maloney, K Hodge, M Bascombe, S Williams

All-rounders: D Douglas, J James

Bowlers: B Stapleton, R Williams, R Jordan

LSH vs FCS Probable XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: D Maloney, S Brown, D Douglas, O Lewis, A Latchman, Javid Larry, K Strough, A Browne, C Cain, B Stapleton, O Matthews

Charlotte Strikers: C Hackshaw, G Pope, M Bascombe, K Peters, K Lavia, S Williams, R Jordan, Rasheed Fredricks, S Brown, G Whyllie, N Small

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here