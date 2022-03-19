La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11, LSH vs SPB Dream11 Latest Update, LSH vs SPB Dream11 Win, LSH vs SPB Dream11 App, LSH vs SPB Dream11 2021, LSH vs SPB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, LSH vs SPB Dream11 Live Streaming

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers:

In the second Vincy Premier League 2022 game, La Soufriere Hikers will face Salt Pond Breakers. The match will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on March 20, Sunday.

Salt Pond Breakers will be hoping for a better performance this year. They ended the league stage at fourth place in the last season with just three wins from eight games. The team failed to prolong its stay in the tournament as it ended up losing the Eliminator game to Fort Charlotte Strikers by four runs.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, are starting the Vincy Premier League 2022 as the defending champions. The team won six out of eight league games to occupy the second position. They followed it up with a victory over Dark View Explorers in the final by one run.

Ahead of the match between La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers; here is everything you need to know:

LSH vs SPB Telecast

LSH vs SPB match will not be televised in India.

LSH vs SPB Live Streaming

LSH vs SPB match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LSH vs SPB Match Details

The LSH vs SPB match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on March 20, Sunday.

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Othneil Lewis

Vice-Captain- Sunil Ambris

Suggested Playing XI for LSH vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gidron Pope

Batters: Kadir Nedd, Ricavo Williams, Sunil Ambris

All-rounders: Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Ojay Matthews, Jeremy Layne

Bowlers: Kemran Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Delorne Johnson

LSH vs SPB Probable XIs:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (c), Othneil Lewis, Gidron Pope(wk), Dillon Douglas, Ojay Matthews, Nigel Small, Kemran Strough, Cobe Dabreo, Jaheil Walters, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Layne

Salt Pond Breakers: Delorne Johnson (c), Anson Latchman(wk), Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd, Kenzely Joseph, Devonte McDowald, Jordan Samuel, Rickford Walker, Benniton Stapleton, Ricavo Williams

