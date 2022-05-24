Lt Governor of J&K Visits Umran Malik House to Congratulate Him For India Call-up

Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha went to Umran Malik’s home to congratulate the SRH pacer for getting India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. Malik impressed many with his raw pace in the IPL 2022 as the J&K pacer clocked 150 kph at regular intervals to trouble the batters. It was the second season of IPL for Umran as earlier he was signed by SRH as a replacement of T Natarajan midway in IPL 2021. The 2016 IPL champions retained the pace sensation ahead of the auction and it turned out quite well for both parties.

Umran finished IPL 2022 as the leading wicket-taker for his franchise with 22 scalps under his kitty. He also bowled the fastest ball of the season - 157kph which put him in the limelight.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K posted a couple of photos with Umran as he returned back to his home after SRH got knocked out of IPL 2022.

“Met Cricketer Umran Malik and his family today. Congratulated him on his accomplishment," the Office of LG J&K tweeted.

Earlier, Sinha congratulated the pace sensation on his selection in the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against the Proteas starting June 9.

“Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes," the lieutenant governor tweeted.

A large number of enthusiastic youngsters visited him at his Malik Market residence during the day and clicked selfies with him. He was also seen waving at the crowds from the balcony of his house.

Sinha said that the government will take care of his training and other facilities.

The whole country is proud (of Umran). The government will take care of his training and other facilities, the Lt Governor told reporters outside his house after meeting the cricketer, nicknamed Jammu Express’.

Asked whether the government will provide him a job, he said there is a provision in the sports policy and whenever he wishes the government will provide him this opportunity.

Umran won the fastest delivery award in every match he played this season which also played a big role for him in getting a place in India’s squad who are looking to get their squad ready for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Several cricket critics suggested that Umran could be an X-factor for India on the bouncy tracks of Australia.

T20I Squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

