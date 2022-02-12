Lucknow Super Giants Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by LSG on Day 1 so Far

>LSG Players List: Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL auction debut on Saturday. The Lucknow-based franchise was won by RPSG Group last year after placing a successful bid. Ahead of the mega auction, last month, they were given a chance to sign three players from the auction pool and they picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

In picking these three players, LSG spent Rs 31 crore from their total budget of Rs 90 crore. So they were left with 59 crore to buy players in Bengaluru across two days. They have 22 open slots (can have a maximum of 25 players in squad) and of them seven could be from overseas.

Here’s how LSG spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

>Players Picked Ahead of Auction: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

>Players Bought on Day 1 So Far

Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore) Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore) Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore) Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 crore)

