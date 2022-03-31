Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have a chance to open their points tally when they take the field against each other in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Thursday evening at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both Lucknow and Chennai lost their respective season opening games.

KL Rahul’s LSG lost their first game against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans by five wickets. They were blown away by Gujarat’s Mohammed Shami (3/25). Fifties from Deepak Hooda and new find Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow stage a comeback and post 158/6, else the team would have been bundled out below 100. Their bowling also was not up to the mark as late cameos from Rahul Tewatia and David Miller helped Gujarat across the line in 19.4 overs.

On the other hand, four-time champions Chennai suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. They too suffered a batting collapse, but former skipper MS Dhoni’s half-century helped them to post a respectable 131/5 in 20-overs. Kolkata chased down the target with ease in 18.3 overs, once again highlighting chinks in their bowling unit.

Both sides will be looking to get on track with a winning effort on Thursday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Line-up: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads

LSG: Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajput, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo

