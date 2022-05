Lucknow Super Giants Squad Against Kolkata Knight Riders: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 53

After five consecutive losses, Kolkata Knight Riders finally managed to go past the winning line in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Kolkata did well to restrict the inform, Rajasthan batting lineup to a total of 152. Sunil Narine delivered yet another economical spell for his team giving away just 19 runs in his 4 overs. Sanju Samson tried giving support to Rajasthan innings with his 54 from 49 balls but failed to accelerate the run rate. While some last-minute fireworks from Shimron Hetmyer propelled Rajasthan to a decent total, it eventually proved to be not enough.

The reply from Kolkata, however, was not smooth either. The team lost both its openers cheaply and appeared to be struggling with 32/2 in the last over of the powerplay. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana built a crucial 60-run partnership to offer stability to KKR innings. Rinku Singh with his brilliant 23-ball 42 ensured that his team overcame the initial hiccups and sealed the match with 5 balls to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants will come into the faceoff with a win against the Delhi Capitals in their last encounter. The KL Rahul-led side will be eager to confirm their playoff berth with a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: K L Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishananppa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Baba Indrajith (W), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for 2022 IPL: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

