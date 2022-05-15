Lucknow Super Giants Squad Against Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 63

Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Sunday’s (May 15) IPL 2022 Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to regain their winning momentum as both the teams are set to face each other in IPL on Sunday, May 15. Lucknow still have two more matches to play in IPL 2022 and one win will be enough for them to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

They had a great chance to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs but Lucknow suffered a 62-run defeat against Gujarat Titans. The emphatic triumph helped the Hardik Pandya’s Titans to seal their spot in the IPL playoffs.

Lucknow currently find themselves at the second spot on the points table with 16 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan have two more games to play and two wins will be enough for the side to book their berth in the playoffs. Third-placed Rajasthan currently have 14 points from 12 matches. They come into the fixture after enduring an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals squads

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

