Lucknow Super Giants Squad Against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11s for LSG vs RCB IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum as the two teams are scheduled to face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 19 (Tuesday), at the Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis will be confident of clinching victory against Lucknow after his team exhibited a solid batting performance in their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC). Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik played a terrific knock of 66 (not out) off 34 balls. He smashed 5 boundaries and 5 sixes to help his side in securing a defendable total of 189/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Karthik, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored a half-century (55 runs off 34 deliveries) for Bangalore. In reply, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals managed to score 173 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs.

On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be well-aware of the threats possessed by the Bangalore-based franchise. Lucknow might find themselves at second spot in the IPL standings currently but they know that it will not be an easy fixture against Bangalore on April 19. Lucknow have till now won four out of their six matches and have bagged eight points with a positive Net Run Rate of 0.296.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted starting line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

