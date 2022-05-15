Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Lucknow Super Giants will seek to clinch two points against Rajasthan Royals in order to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. Lucknow endured a 62-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last game. A poor batting show had thwarted Lucknow from becoming the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Batting first, Gujarat had posted a formidable total of 144/4 in 20 overs. But, Lucknow were bundled out for a paltry total of 82 in 13.5 overs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan conceded an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last fixture. Third-placed Rajasthan currently have 14 points from 12 matches and two wins in their remaining two matches will help the team seal a spot in the playoffs.

Ahead of Sunday’s (May 15) IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The 63rd IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

