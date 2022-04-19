Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

KL Rahul and men will be high on confidence when they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL game.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had failed to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on a positive note after conceding a five-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their season opener. But in the next match, the KL Rahul-led side scripted an amazing comeback and eventually, they went on to register three back-to-back victories. However, in their fifth match of the season, Lucknow suffered a three-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). But Lucknow Super Giants were prompt enough to get back to the winning track as they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match by 18 runs.

In their last match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs. Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (55 runs off 34 balls) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik’s (66 runs not out off 34 balls) fabulous batting helped Bangalore in reaching a defendable total of 189/5 in 20 overs. In the bowling department, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood did a tremendous job as the 31-year-old had picked up three wickets against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj had claimed two wickets in the game. Eventually, Delhi scored 173 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The 31st IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 19 (Tuesday).

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

