Lucknow Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs South Africa, ODI series: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Thursday’s IND vs SA first ODI match

After winning the T20I series in a convincing manner, Team India would be eager to carry their rich vein of form in the ODI format as well. On October 6, a second-string Indian team will clash against South Africa in the first fixture of the three-match ODI series in Lucknow.

Most of India’s mainstays have been rested in light of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The ODI side features a plethora of young Indian sensations who will be eager to prove their point and showcase their prowess. India will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan for the ODI series.

Shubman Gill will be the skipper’s opening partner while Shreyas Iyer and Rituraj Gaikwad will form the middle order. One of the big names that India omitted from the T20 World Cup was Sanju Samson. The talented cricketer from Kerala would want to prove his point with both bat and gloves.

Meanwhile, the South Africans will be hurting after their T20I series defeat and will be out for vengeance. Their key players will be opener Quinton de Kock and the finch-hitting David Miller. Killer Miller hammered a brilliant century in the second T20I, and South Africa will be hoping that he can maintain his hot streak in the 50-over format as well.

Weather report

The first ODI match of the bilateral series between India and South Africa will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. The temperature in Lucknow will hover around 30 degrees Celsius and the skies will be mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm expected through the course of the day. The match will be interrupted by rain as the precipitation rate is 95 percent on Thursday. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h and it will be a humid evening in Lucknow.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium is balanced with a little advantage to the batters. The pitches are made of black soil so bowlers will be able to extract a significant amount of bounce from the wicket, which will benefit both pacers and spinners. The seamers can extract some movement in the initial overs of the game, and the extra bounce on the track will also aid their cause. As the match progresses the pitch can get tacky and thus the bowlers will look to take the pace off the ball in the final overs.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

