Lucknow Weather Update For India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Forecast and Pitch Report, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on February 24. The first T20I of the home series will be played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium and the next two T20Is of the bilateral series will be played in Dharamsala. This will be followed by two-match Test series that will take place between the two teams in Mohali from March 4-8 and in Bengaluru (March 12-16).

The Men in Blue secured a comfortable 6-0 sweep against the West Indies in three ODIs and T20Is each by 3-0. They will be looking forward to keeping their dominating form running in the upcoming assignment against Sri Lanka as well.

Advertisement

As for Sri Lanka, they would want to start afresh after a torrid tour of Australia. The Dasun Shanakha-led team lost the first four of the five-match T20I series. They won the final match of the series by five wickets, to lose the series by 1-4. They will be bolstered with the return of Wanindu Hasaranga and Binura Fernando, the duo who had tested positive for COVID-19 will be available for this series.

Weather report

Lucknow’s temperature for Thursday (February 24) could hover around 17-18 degrees Celsius at 7:00 PM IST. Since the first T20I is an evening affair, the Humidity and wind speed is predicted to be around 61 percent and 19 km/h in this North Indian city. Despite being cloudy all day, rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the tour opening T20I.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium usually gives good assistance to batters and teams have scored in excess of 160 here. Out of the seven T20Is played here, teams batting first won four games, whereas the remaining three were won by teams bowling first.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs

Advertisement

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj or Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here