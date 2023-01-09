'Lucky that He's Indian, If he was in Pakistan...': Ex-Captain Takes Brutal Dig at PCB Citing Surya's Example

He may have made his international debut a bit late, at 30, but now he is forcing the experts across the world to speak about him. That’s how Suryakumar Yadav has left a deep impact on international cricket within a year after playing his first game for India. He has certainly established himself as one of the finest white-ball cricketers, especially in the shortest format. On Saturday, he scored his third T20I hundred in the third and the final T20I against Sri Lanka which India won by 91 runs to clinch the series 2-1. It was just his 45th game for India and now, he is one ton away to equal Rohit Sharma’s record for most centuries in T20Is.

Surya’s brilliance cannot be overlooked and even the Pakistan cricket fraternity often talks about him. After his superb knock in Rajkot, former captain Salman Butt praised the India batter but also took a dig at his nation’s cricket board – PCB, saying that had Surya been a Pakistani cricketer, he would have struggled a lot to make his place on the national team.

“I was reading everywhere that he came to international cricket when he was over 30. I just thought he’s lucky that he is Indian. If he was in Pakistan, he would’ve been a victim to the over-30 policy (there have been reports that the Ramiz Raja-led PCB didn’t allow players who are 30 or above to join the national team)," Butt said in his latest YouTube video.

“Those who are in the team, they are fine. Those who aren’t in the team, they don’t have a chance. Suryakumar broke into the team when he was 30. So, his case is different. The fitness, the batting reflexes, the batting maturity… it’s like he already knows what the bowlers are going to bowl," he added.

The Mumbai batter will now return in action in the ODIs, beginning on Tuesday in Guwahati. The series will also see the big guns getting back to business after being rested for the T20Is. The return of the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rahul is likely to give a selection headache to the management as the squad for the 3 matches comprises a lot of talent players.

