LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Central Europe Cup 2022 match 4 between Luxembourg vs Austria: Luxemburg will face Austria in the fourth match of the Central Europe Cup 2022 on July 9 at the Scott Page Field stadium in Vinor, Prague.

Both teams have previously met in the opening game of this tournament with Austria prevailing by 5 wickets. The defending champions won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Jaweed Zadran picked up 3 crucial wickets and helped in restricting LUX to a modest total of 119 runs. With a run a ball target to chase, skipper Razmal Shigiwal scored a blistering half-century (65 off 45) to take the Austrian side to their first victory.

Luxembourg enters this clash wounded having been beaten by the Czech Republic. They have lost both their matches and are thus at the last position in the points table. They will want to win this game to settle the score with Austria and register their first win of the tournament.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Switzerland and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

LUX vs AUT Telecast

The match between Luxembourg and Austria will not be telecast in India.

LUX vs AUT Live Streaming

The match between Luxembourg and Austria is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LUX vs AUT Match Details

The LUX vs AUT match will be played at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague on Saturday, July 9, at 6:30 pm IST.

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Vice-Captain: Shahil Momin

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joost Mees, Mehar Cheema

Advertisement

Batsmen: Girish Venkateswaran, Timothy Barker, Arsalan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Vikram Vijh, Shahil Momin

Bowlers: Amit Nathwani, Ansh Trivedi, Sahel Zadran

Luxembourg vs Austria Possible Staring XI:

Luxembourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Joost Mees (wk), Girish Venkateswaran, Timothy Barker, James Barker, Anoop Orsu, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Ansh Trivedi

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Mehar Cheema (wk), Arsalan Arif, Abrar Bilal, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mark Simpson Parker, Aqib Iqbal, Iqbal Hossain, Shahil Momin, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here