LUX vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction: Luxembourg vs Guernsey Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

dLUX vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B match 8 between Luxembourg vs Guernsey:

The eighth match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B between Luxembourg and Guernsey will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Monday, July 25.

Luxembourg enters this match after losing their first fixture of the qualifiers against Austria by 36 runs. Pacer Saransh Kulshestra picked up 3 crucial wickets, while Vikram Vijh scalped two wickets to bowl out Austria for just 139 runs. But a good bowling performance went in vain as Luxembourg were all out for 103 runs. Captain Joost Mees and company will be looking to redeem themselves in the next match.

Meanwhile, Guernsey are coming off a 52-run triumph over Bulgaria. They played some good cricket to win a match which was interrupted by rain for a short period of time. The skipper Josh Butler who has a similar name to the England team captain has been fantastic for Guernsey in the recent matches.

When the two teams meet on Monday, they will be eager to put their best foot forward and secure a vital win.

Ahead of the match between Luxembourg and Guernsey; here is everything you need to know:

LUX vs GSY Telecast

The match between Luxembourg and Guernsey will not be telecast in India.

LUX vs GSY Live Streaming

The match between Luxembourg and Guernsey is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LUX vs GSY Match Details

The LUX vs GSY match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland on Monday, July 25, at 6:30 pm IST.

LUX vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Girish Venkateswaran

Vice-Captain: Vikram Vijh

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs GSY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Butler, Joost Mees

Batsmen: Girish Venkateswaran, Oliver Nightingale, James Barker

All-rounders: William Cope, Vikram Vijh

Bowlers: Pankaj Malav, Ben Ferbrache, Matthew Stokes, Shiv Karan

Luxembourg vs Guernsey Possible Staring XI:

Luxembourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Joost Mees (wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Thomas Martin, Anoop Orsu, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Mohit Dixit, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan.

Guernsey Predicted Starting Line-up: Josh Butler (c&wk), Anthony Stokes, Adam Martel, Luke Le Tissier, Jason Martin, Oliver Nightingale, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Ben Ferbrache, Matthew Stokes, Isaac Damarell.

