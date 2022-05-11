MAC vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Choiseul Coal Pots: Mabouya Valley Constrictors will play against Choiseul Coal Pots at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet on Wednesday, May 11. Choiseul Coal Pots are the favourites to win the Wednesday game as they are the defending champions.

The team lifted the cup last season by hammering Micoud Eagles by 24 runs. Audy Alexander won the final for his team last year owing to a sensational performance with the bat. He is a part of the Coal Pots this year as well and the team will hope for a fine performance from him to start the 2022 edition on a promising note.

Coming to Mabouya Valley Constrictors, they experienced a forgettable tournament last year. Constrictors won just one of their four league matches and thus couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. The team has a strong squad on paper this time around and they are expected to do well.

Ahead of the match between Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Choiseul Coal Pots, here is everything you need to know:

MAC vs CCP Telecast

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Choiseul Coal Pots game will not be telecast in India.

MAC vs CCP Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAC vs CCP Match Details

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Choiseul Coal Pots fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

MAC vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Orey Changoo

Vice-Captain - Barrie Charles

Suggested Playing XI for MAC vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Orey Changoo, Jason Simon

Batters: Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Junior Henry

All-rounders: Murugan Shoulette, Barrie Charles, Audy Alexander

Bowlers: Shem Severin, Stephan Theopan, Clem St. Rose

MAC vs CCP Probable XIs:

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Shem Severin, Orey Changoo, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Wayad Hippolyte, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Jelani Jospeh, Christian Ange, Murugan Shoulette, Barrie Charles

Choiseul Coal Pots: Stephan Theophan, Jason Smith, Sky Laffeuille, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Tristan Norbal, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander

