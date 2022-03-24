MAD vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Madrid CC and Costa Del Sol:

Madrid CC and Costa Del Sol will have a go at each in two back-to-back matches on Thursday. The 15th and 16th ECS T10 Cartama 2022 games will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

Costa Del Sol are unbeatable in the competition. They have won four games while their one match against Madrid United was washed out due to rain. In their last legal match, the team defeated Granada by six wickets. Sameer Nayak was the star performer for the team as he picked three wickets to restrict opposition at 86 runs.

On the other hand, Madrid CC are second with three wins and one loss. The team lost its first game to Granada by five runs. However, the team gracefully picked itself and there has been no looking back for Madrid CC. They won their next three games with their most recent victory against Madrid United.

Ahead of the match between Madrid CC and Costa Del Sol; here is everything you need to know:

MAD vs CDS Telecast

Madrid CC vs Costa Del Sol game will not telecast in India

MAD vs CDS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAD vs CDS Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 08:00 PM IST on March 24, Thursday.

MAD vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Balaji Avinash Pai

Vice-Captain - Marcus Harvey

Suggested Playing XI for MAD vs CDS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Young

Batters: Kenroy Nestor, Marcus Harvey, Galileo Finlayson-Ble, Jon Woodward

All-rounders: Sameer Nayak, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai

Bowlers: James Bentley, Abdul Hakeem, Bruce Reynolds

MAD vs CDS Probable XIs:

Madrid CC: Marcus Harvey, Galileo Finlayson-Ble (c), Jon Woodward, Raheel Shafique, Daniel Walker, David Stirton, Victor Medina, James Bentley, Abdul Hakeem, Imran Siddque, Harry Young (wk)

Costa Del Sol: Kenroy Nestor, Michael Kelly, Adetayo Atoloye, Sam Houghton, Andrew Comb, Louis Bruce, Shafeer Mohammad, Bruce Reynolds, Maanav Nayak, Balaji Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak

