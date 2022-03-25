MAD vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 Match 19 between Madrid CC and Malaga CC: Madrid CC will play against Malaga CC in their next match of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 on Friday, March 25. The game will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama and kicks off at 8:00 pm IST.

Madrid are one of the best teams of the T10 Championship. They currently occupy the second spot in the standings, with eight points to their name. The team is on a three-match winning streak, however, they will be bit disappointed as their last two fixtures against Costa Del Sol were postponed due to weather.

Malaga are yet to register their first win in the competition after five games. The team suffered two back-to-back losses at the hands of Costa del Sol. But, like Madrid, their following three games against Granada was abandoned, while two games against Madrid United remain postponed. They are currently reeling at the last place with three points to their name.

Both sides will square-off in a reverse fixture at 10:00 pm IST at the same venue. And ahead of the match between Madrid CC and Malaga CC fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI here:

MAD vs MAL Telecast

Madrid CC vs Malaga CC game will not be telecast in India.

MAD vs MAL Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAD vs MAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 8:00 pm IST on Friday, March 25. The reverse fixture between the two sides will commence at 10:00 pm IST at the same venue.

MAD vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Siddque

Vice-Captain: Jon Woodward

Suggested Playing XI for MAD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Galileo Finlayson Ble

Batters: Nadeem Hussain, Jon Woodward, Marcus Harvey

All-rounders: Raheel Shafique, Asif Tarar, Imran Siddque, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Abdul Hakeem, James Bentley, Ahmed Mumtaz

MAD vs MAL Probable XIs:

Madrid CC: Galileo Finlayson Ble (WK), Jon Woodward, Marcus Harvey , Harry Young, Daniel Walker, Raheel Shafique, Imran Siddque, Abdul Hakeem, James Bentley, Lewis Clark, David Stirton

Malaga: Syed Qalab, Riaz Butt, Zarar Tarar, Nadeem Hussain, Awais Ahmed, Asif Tarar, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Mohsin, Ehtesham Rasheed, Syed Ali Zain, Ahmed Mumtaz

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here