But for Madhya Pradesh, it’s going to be an unparallel experience when they take the field on Wednesday.

MP marched into their second final after defeating West Bengal in the semis by 174 runs. The heroics of Rajat Patidar and Kumar Kartikeya ensured a memorable win for the team, taking them a step closer to scripting history.

Mumbai, on the other hand, defeated Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final stage to qualify for the grand final of the tournament. The match was a draw but Mumbai qualified on the basis of the first-inning lead they had over UP.

MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh; here is all you need to know:

What date MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played?

The MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin on June 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh be played?

The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh begin?

The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh match?

The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh match?

The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Aditya Tare, Royston Dias, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki, Dhrumil Matkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Sachin Yadav, Siddharth Raut, Shashank Attarde, Bhupen Lalwani, Aman Hakim Khan

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Gaurav Yadav, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Parth Sahani, Ajay Rohera, Kuldeep Sen, Arshad Khan, Rakesh Thakur

