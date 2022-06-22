MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 1 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai have won the toss and opted to bat against Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai are habitual of playing the Ranji Trophy finals. After all, they have won it on 41 out of 46 occasions and hold the record for the most number of wins in the finals. Read More
Edged and gone for a boundary through the gap between second slip and gully. Fuller delivery, outside off, Prithvi throws away his bat to it. Luckily it went through the gap. MUM: 33/0
Yashasvi changes the gear and launches a lofted delivery from Kartikeya into the stands for a Maximum!!!! Not just that, he follows it up with a boundary behind square. Boundaries for Mumbai after 6 overs; MUM: 23/0
MP have decided to deploy spin attack right from the beginning and here comes Kumar Kartikeya, ‘the mystery bowler’. The left-arm spinner has done a great job so far; 3 overs, 1 maiden and just 8 runs; Super Stuff. MUM: 12/0.
Openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out to bat and provide a decent start to Mumbai. 3 overs gove, Mumbai 12 for no loss; both batters batting on 6.
Round 1: Drawn against Saurashtra
Round 2: Defeated Goa by 119 runs
Round 3: Defeated Odisha by an innings and 108 runs
QF: Defeated Uttarakhand by 725 runs
SF: Drawn against Uttar Pradesh
Round 1: Defeated Gujarat by 106 runs
Round 2: Defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 301 runs
Round 3: Drawn against Kerala
QF: Defeated Punjab by 10 wickets
SF: Defeated Bengal by 174 runs
Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani
Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 1 in Bengaluru. Mumbai will be chasing their 42nd victory while MP root for their maiden title. The stage is set in Bengaluru and the game begins.
MP marched into their second final after defeating West Bengal in the semis by 174 runs. The heroics of Rajat Patidar and Kumar Kartikeya ensured a memorable win for the team, taking them a step closer to scripting history.
Mumbai, on the other hand, defeated Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final stage to qualify for the grand final of the tournament. The match was a draw but Mumbai qualified on the basis of the first-inning lead they had over UP.
MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh; here is all you need to know:
What date MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played?
The MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin on June 22, Wednesday.
Where will the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh be played?
The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
What time will the MUM VS MP Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh begin?
The match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh match?
The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh match?
The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh Squads:
Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Aditya Tare, Royston Dias, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki, Dhrumil Matkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Sachin Yadav, Siddharth Raut, Shashank Attarde, Bhupen Lalwani, Aman Hakim Khan
Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Gaurav Yadav, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Parth Sahani, Ajay Rohera, Kuldeep Sen, Arshad Khan, Rakesh Thakur
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here