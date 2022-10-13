Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat in their last match, Uttarakhand will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be facing Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be played on Friday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Uttarakhand kicked off their Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign on a promising note after securing a seven-wicket triumph over Assam. With four points in their kitty, the Akash Madhwal-led side currently claim the fifth spot in the Elite Group.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, come into the fixture after enduring an eight-wicket defeat against the mighty Mumbai side. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted a defendable total of 181 runs. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side comfortably reached the target with 18 balls to spare.

Ahead of Friday’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand; here is all you need to know:

What date Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali match Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali match Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will begin at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Syed Mushtaq Ali match?

Syed Mushtaq Ali matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Syed Mushtaq Ali match?

Syed Mushtaq Ali matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Possible Starting XI:

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Chanchal Rathore (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Parth Sahani (c), Ashwin Das, Kumar Kartikeya, Kamal Tripathi, Kuldeep Sen, Aditya Shrivastava

Uttarakhand Predicted Starting Line-up: Avneesh Sudha, Jiwanjot Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Piyush Joshi, Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Vijay Sharma, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal (c)

