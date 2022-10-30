Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a high-profile match on Sunday between Madhya Pradesh Women and Tamil Nadu Women. It is an important game for Group two teams as they take the field for the last time before the tournament moves to the knockout stage.

Tamil Nadu are third in the points tally with five wins from seven league matches. The team scored a morale-boosting win in its last encounter against Jammu and Kashmir. The batters were in excellent form during the game as they chased down the score of 112 runs within 16 overs to cruise to a win by eight wickets.

Speaking of Madhya Pradesh Women, they are occupying the second place in the Group two standings. The team has lost just one game from their seven league matches. They got the better of Goa in their last league match by chasing the target of 92 runs. Aashna Patidar deserves the credit for the seven-wicket win.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) vs Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) vs Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) be played?

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) vs Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) vs Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) match?

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh Women (MP-W) vs Tamil Nadu Women (TN-W) match?

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Tamil Nadu Women match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Probable Playing XI:

MP-W vs TN-W Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match, Madhya Pradesh Women probable playing XI against Tamil Nadu Women: Poonam Soni, Neha Badwaik, Anushka Sharma, Aashna Patidar, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Priti Yadav, Rahila Firdous(wk), Tamanna Nigam, Kalyani Jadhav, Manjiri Gawade

MP-W vs TN-W Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match, Tamil Nadu Women probable playing XI against Madhya Pradesh Women: Ramyashri Prasad, Aparna Mondal, Pavithra Sridharan, Mani Shailaja, Nethra Lyer, Arshi Choudhary, SB Keerthana, Yogyasri Kosuri, Thirush Kamini, Sarathi Priya, Niranjana Nagarajan

