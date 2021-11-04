>MAH vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be resuming cricket in India with the 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The T20 competition is expected to serve the viewers with thrilling matches as it will feature a lot of IPL stars and big names of the Indian cricket fraternity.

In addition, a good performance in the Syed Mushtaq can help the players get a good bid in the upcoming auction for IPL 2022. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 features a total of 38 teams divided into six groups namely Elite A, Elite B, Elite C, Elite D, Elite E, and Plate.

In the second match of the T20 Championship, Maharashtra will be crossing swords with Tamil Nadu. The encounter will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on November 4, Thursday at 8:30 AM IST. Both the teams form a part of the Elite A group which also has teams like Punjab, Odisha, Goa, and Puducherry.

>Ahead of the match between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; here is everything you need to know:

>MAH vs TN Telecast

The Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu game will not be telecast in India

>MAH vs TN Live Streaming

The match between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hostar app and website.

>MAH vs TN Match Details

The second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Maharashtra playing against Tamil Nadu at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 8:30 am IST on November 04, Thursday.

>MAH vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

>Vice-captain: Shahrukh Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for MAH vs TN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: N Jadadeesan

>Batters: Vijay Shankar, Adithya Ganesh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh

>All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav

>Bowlers: T Natarajan, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav

>MAH vs TN Probable XIs

>Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Fulpagar, Pavan Shah, Sunil Yadav, Ranjeet Nikam, Yash Nahar, Azim Kazi

>Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (c), Adithya Ganesh, Baba Aparajith, Hari Nishanth, N Jadadeesan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, T Natarajan, R Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan

