MAH vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 1st Pre-quarterfinal match between Maharashtra and Vidarbha:Maharashtra will be playing against Vidarbha in the first pre-quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The game is scheduled to be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, November 16, at 08:30 AM IST.

After suffering a loss in their opening game of the premier domestic tournament, Maharashtra rebounded strongly by winning their next four games to finish at the top of the table. They head into this crucial fixture after defeating Goa in their last group game by 73-runs. The team will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Meanwhile, a high-flying Vidarbha topped the Plate Group by winning all five of their games comprehensively. They finished with 20 points to their name and qualified for the knockout stages. The team are brimming with confidence and have their eyes set on the title.

Both sides topped their respective groups and have won their last group fixtures, they will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.

>Ahead of the match between Maharashtra and Vidarbha; here is everything you need to know:

>MAH vs VID Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Maharashtra vs Vidarbha game.

>MAH vs VID Live Streaming

The match between Maharashtra and Vidarbha will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

>MAH vs VID Match Details

Maharashtra will go up against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 08:30 AM IST on Tuesday, November 16.

>MAH vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akshay Wadkar

Vice-Captain: Divyang Himganekar

>Suggested Playing XI for MAH vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar

Batters: Apoorv Wankhade, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Atharva Taide, Azim Kazi, Divyang Himganekar

Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Ashay Palkar, Satyajeet Bachhav

>MAH vs VID Probable XIs:

Maharashtra: Yash Nahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Naushad Shaikh (WK), Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Kedar Jadhav, Divyang Himganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sunil Yadav

Vidarbha: Sanjay Raghunath, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (C, WK), Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Sooraj Rai

