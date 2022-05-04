MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India Senior Women’s T20 2022, May 4, 4:30 PM IST

MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Maharashtra Women and Railways Women: In the final of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022, Maharashtra Women will be locking horns with Railways Women. The much-hyped game between the two teams will be played on May 04, Wednesday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Maharashtra Women defeated Baroda Women in the semi-final match to qualify for the final. Utkarsha Amar Pawar was the pick of the player. She scalped three wickets to restrict Baroda to 121 runs in their 20 overs. In the second innings, the wicketkeeper Shivali Shinde led the attack with her impressive knock of 44 runs.

Railways Women, on the other hand, are coming after scoring a win over Odisha Women in the semi-final. The team recorded a 35-run win by successfully defending the score of 159 runs in their 20 overs. With her knock of 84 runs, Sabbhineni Meghana was the standout performer.

Ahead of the match between Maharashtra Women and Railways Women, here is everything you need to know:

MAH-W vs RAI-W Telecast

Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women game will not be telecast in India

MAH-W vs RAI-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAH-W vs RAI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat at 04:30 PM IST on May 04, Wednesday.

MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sneh Rana

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shivali Shinde, Nuzhat Parween

Batters: Dayalan Hemalatha, Tejal Hasabnis, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Anjali Sarwani, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Poonam Yadav, Maya Sonawane

MAH-W vs RAI-W Probable XIs

Maharashtra Women: Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Aarti Kedar, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shivali Shinde (wk), Devika Vaidya, Tejal Hasabnis, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Shraddha Pokharkar, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Mukta Magre

Railways Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana (c), Poonam Yadav, Swagatika Rath, Anjali Sarvani, Sobhana Asha, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Renuka Singh, Mona Meshram

