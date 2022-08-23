Maharashtra Businessman Offers Vinod Kambli INR 1 Lakh Per Month Job: Reports

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli made a heartfelt plea for work to Mumbai Cricket Association a few days back as he revealed that the BCCI pension is his only source of income at present. MCA didn’t issue any statement regarding that but now a businessman from Maharashtra has come forward and offered Kambli a job worth 1 lakh per month.

Kambli achieved success at a very young age in domestic cricket but he failed to make it big on the international stage. He represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs as he played his last international match in 2000 but announced his retirement much later in 2011. Meanwhile, he became a cricket critic and worked with several media channels as a specialist, however, currently, INR 30,000 pension from the BCCI is his only source of income.

According to several reports, a Marathi businessman has reportedly offered a job to Kambli in the finance division of Sahyadri Industry Group in Mumbai with a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

The veteran batter was part of the coaching staff of a team in 2019 T20 Mumbai League, later his good friend Sachin Tendulkar also appointed him a mentor for young cricketers at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul. However, the southpaw found Nerul too far to travel.

Recently Kambli stated that he is seeking help from MCA to get a cricket assignment.

“I used to wake up at 5am, take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening," Kambli told Mid-day. “I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family."

Kambli said that Mumbai cricket has given him a lot and requested the MCA president and secretary to consider him for a cricket assignment.

“I was seeking help from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association). I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game. After retirement, there is no cricket for you. But if you want to stay steady in life, it is important to have assignments. I am looking for that from the MCA. All I can do is request the MCA president [Dr Vijay Patil] or the secretary [Sanjay Naik] for an assignment," he added.

