Maharashtra Government Likely to Allow 25 Percent of Spectators for IPL 2022 Matches: Reports

The upcoming edition of the India Premier League is less than a month away and a few of the franchises have already begun converging for their camps. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will have 70 matches in total and they will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four stadiums to avoid air travelling in order to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19. While Mumbai will be hosting 55 games and Pune will have 15 games.

In a positive news for both IPL franchises and fans, reports have emerged that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MHCA), have been given permission to allow 25 percent of crowds inside the stadiums. According to Cricbuzz, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray met MCA officials on Sunday (February 27) and promised all help for the IPL and agreed to allow 25 percent of crowds.