Maharashtra vs Assam Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Maharashtra vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy, November 30

Maharashtra and Assam will face off in an exhilarating semi-final showdown in the Vijay Hazare trophy. Maharashtra beat Uttar Pradesh in a high-scoring encounter as Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbelievable inning in which he scored 220 runs in just 159 balls. He enabled the Maharashtra side to get to post a target of 330 runs which was always too much for the guys from UP. Assam were also part of a thrilling encounter that saw a cumulative total of more than 700 runs if both innings are taken into consideration.

Jammu Kashmir managed to post a mammoth total of 350 runs in their 50 overs but Assam were upto the task assisted by beautiful centuries from Riyan Parag and Rishav Das. It would be interesting to witness another high-scoring encounter to see who makes his way into the final of the Vijay Hazare tournament.

Ahead of the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam be played?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be played on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam be played?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam begin?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will begin at 9:00 am IST on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MAH vs ASM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Suggested Playing XI for MAH vs ASM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saurabh Navale

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishav Das

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, S Bachhav, Azim Kazi

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, S Kazi, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Avinov Chaudhary

MAH vs ASM Probable Playing XI:

MAH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, SS Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Navale, S Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

ASM: Kunal Saikia, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinov Chaudhary

