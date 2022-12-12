Maharashtra vs Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2022-23 edition of the Ranji Trophy kick starts on Tuesday, December 13. After a shortened tournament in the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI has decided to conduct all the games this year. Thus, as many as 135 matches will be played in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with the final scheduled on February 20, 2023.

32 teams from all over India have been split into five groups. The top two teams from all the groups will make it to the next round. The Elite Group B team Maharashtra will play against Delhi in its first league match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Maharashtra will be coming into the tournament with high spirits. They reached the final in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. However, the team ended up losing the trophy against Saurashtra. On the other hand, Delhi failed to make an impact in the tournament, as they could not qualify for the playoffs.

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Maharashtra (MAH) vs Delhi (DEL) start?

The game will be conducted on December 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Maharashtra (MAH) vs Delhi (DEL) be played?

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Maharashtra (MAH) vs Delhi (DEL) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Maharashtra (MAH) vs Delhi (DEL) match?

Maharashtra vs Delhi match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Maharashtra (MAH) vs Delhi (DEL) match?

Advertisement

Maharashtra vs Delhi match is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

MAH vs DEL Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Maharashtra probable playing XI against Delhi: Ankeet Bawne, Vicky Ostwal, Kaushal Tambe, Manoj Ingale, Yash Nahar, Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Siddhesh Veer

MAH vs DEL Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Delhi probable playing XI against Maharashtra: Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Rawal

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here