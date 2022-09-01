'Main Na Captain Hu Na Vice-Captain': Suryakumar's Reply to 'Pant Ahead of Pandya' Query is Hilarious- WATCH

Team India’s practice of experimenting with the playing XI once again left the viewers amazed when Rohit Sharma & Co took the field against Hong Kong in the second Group A clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The team management made a bold move by benching Hardik Pandya who was the ‘Player of the Match’ in the Pakistan clash. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was brought back into the mix while Dinesh Karthik retained his place as a pure batter.

Suryakumar Yadav was back to no. 4 and he did wonders with the bat in hand. Joining forces with Virat Kohli, he forged an unbeaten 98-run stand for the 3rd wicket as India set Hong Kong a 193-run target. The Mumbai cricketer smashed 6 sixes and as many fours, scoring 68 not-out off 26 deliveries. Whereas Kohli returned to form in style and smashed an unbeaten 59 off 44 deliveries with the help of 3 sixes and a boundary.

In reply, Hong Kong were restricted to 152 for 5 as India clinch the game by 40 runs and qualified for the Super 4.

Following the convincing victory, Suryakumar addressed a press conference where he was asked about the changes being made to the playing XI on a regular basis. He was questioned about the decision of getting Rishabh back into the mix in place of Pandya, despite the fact that the latter produced a match-winning performance in the previous encounter.

Suryakumar chuckled and gave an answer that left all the media personnel present in the room in splits.

“Sir, it’s purely team management’s call. Main na to captain hu na vice-captain, to ye aap unse puchho (Neither am I the captain or the vice-captain. So, you may ask this question to them). But it was good to see Rishabh back in the playing XI. Everything is fine," said Suryakumar.

Trying out different players at different positions in the line-up has become a regular practice after the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid duo came at the helm. The norm has been followed since India’s unfortunate exit from the last year’s T20 World Cup. The ongoing trend has not only seen multiple players getting opportunities to showcase their talents but also witnessed several faces as captains.

