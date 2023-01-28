Young India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh had a day to forget in Ranchi after conceding 27 runs in the last six balls of the New Zealand innings during the first T20I on Friday. He began the final over by overstepping and delivering a no-ball which was eventually hammered for a six by Daryl Mitchell.

The Kiwi all-rounder then smashed two mores sixes followed by a four. With four runs off the last two deliveries, Arshdeep ended up leaking 27 runs to finish his spell with the figures of 1/51.

A costly final over helped New Zealand post a challenging 176 /6 in their quota of 20 overs. In reply, the hosts could only muster 155/9 despite some fine knocks by Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt that Arshdeep wasn’t in his rhythm in Ranchi.

“Arshdeep wasn’t much effective today. He has been known for those wide yorkers that trouble the batters but today, he bowled mostly in the slot. I think he needs to think about his bowling a bit and make decisions wisely. It’s a journey. You may have a good start but there will be games where your skillsets will be tested. It depends upon you how much you believe in yourself and work on the basics. If he works on these factors, he might come out as a better batter," Bangar said in a discussion on Star Sports.

Decoding Arshdeep’s no ball in the final over, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said the left-arm pacer’s extra-long run-up is causing problems with his stepping.

“Arshdeep has a longer run-up which itself means he might face stepping issues. He’s also wasting energy there. So, the main reason behind those over-stepped no-balls is his long run-up. And as he changes side too much, sometimes round the wicket, sometimes over. So, he needs to work on the basics and stay a bit relaxed. He is a good bowler but didn’t have a great day," Kaif said.

Agreeing with Kaif, Bangar reiterated, “Like Kaif said, his run-up is longer than required. A bowler needs to figure that out. I you are a progressing fast-bowler and don’t have much power in the body, then run from a longer distance to create momentum."

Following the victory, New Zealand went 1-0 up in the 3-match series. The second match will be held in Lucknow on Sunday.

