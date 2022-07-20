MAK vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 match between Mis Ainak Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons: The fifth Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 match will see a battle between Mis Ainak Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons. Both the teams made a torrid start to the league and will hope for redemption on Wednesday.

Mis Ainak Region were up against Speen Ghar Tigers in their first match. The game saw Mis Ainak Region registering a defeat by eight wickets after failing to defend 139 runs in 20 overs. The team needs to put up good totals on the board to ensure a victory. Iftekhar Ahmad was the star performer for the side with a knock of 55 runs.

Coming to Band-e-Amir Dragons, they were hammered by Kabul Eagles in the season opener by six wickets. Dragons also lacked intent with the bat as they posted only 120 runs in their 20 overs. Eagles chased the score within 14.2 overs. Playing on Wednesday, the Dragons will expect good performances from Tahir Adil and Asif Musazai.

Ahead of the match between Mis Ainak Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons, here is everything you need to know:

MAK vs BD Telecast

Mis Ainak Region vs Band-e-Amir Dragons game will not be telecast in India.

MAK vs BD Live Streaming

The MAK vs BD fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAK vs BD Match Details

Mis Ainak Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons will play against each other at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan at 10:00 AM IST on July 20, Wednesday.

MAK vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asghar Afghan

Vice-Captain - Tahir Adil

Suggested Playing XI for MAK vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Sardar, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Tahir Adil, Asghar Afghan, Asif Musazai

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Farmanullah, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Aftab Alam, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Zahir Khan

MAK vs BD Probable XIs:

Mis Ainak Region: Zahir Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Sediqullah Atal, Nangyalai Kharote, Iftekhar Ahmad, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Riaz Hassan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Aman Rafiqi, Aftab Alam, Mohammad Sardar (wk), Ikram Alikhil, Asif Musazai, Tahir Adil, Farmanullah, Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Sadiqullah Pacha, Karim Janat

