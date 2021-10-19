'Makes You Feel 10-feet Tall': Glenn Maxwell Reveals The Impact of Virat Kohli And AB de Villiers

Australia batting superstar Glenn Maxwell says the playing with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2021 boosted his confidence as he observed and learned from how they went about their routines. The trio of Maxwell. Kohli and De Villiers represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

Maxwell recalls how he’s thankful to have been able to learn from the best players in the world and for that, he’s extremely thankful to IPL.

Thanks to his positive mindset, the Australian belted 513 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.75 including six half-centuries. His tally was the most by an RCB batter during the season as they made the playoffs.

“Every day was a learning experience, every day I was finding something new out, I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things," Maxwell was quoted as saying by watoday.com.au.

“That’s been one thing in the IPL I’ve been extremely thankful of – the opportunities it gives you to learn off the best players in the world. I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats in the game in the same team and in the same batting line-up who were open to share their experiences and talk to me about their game," he added.

Australia will rely on Maxwell’s rich vein of form as thy target a maiden ICC T20 World Cup title win in UAE. “It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you have their backing, they’re watching you and ask you questions. It makes you feel confident, it makes you feel happy. I know if I continue the processes I have in the IPL I know I’m going to have success," Maxwell said.

The 33-year-old said he is in a ‘nice position’ mentally and is hoping to give his best. “It’s a nice position to be in mentally that I’ve come off a good run of form. I’m not over-thinking the stuff in game. Once I get in game it’s all automatic, I’m trying to play against the conditions and the opposition, that’s all I’m thinking about. It’s not if I play well we’re going to win a World Cup, there’s no thoughts of that.

“If I’m in the contest I’ll give my best on the day, and then I’m sure that will be a positive impact on the team. Everyone in the squad is thinking the same thing," he added.

