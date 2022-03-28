MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Malo and Gorkha 11: Another league in the European Cricket Series, ECS T10 Cartama 2022 is scheduled to get underway on March 28. The tournament will run for two weeks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal.

As many as 48 T10 matches will be hosted among Wild Panthers, Fighters CC, Friendship CC, Coimbra Knights, Malo, Gorkha 11, Indian Royals, Oeiras, Punjab CC, and Brothers XI Portugal. The ten teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

In the opening game of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Malo will square off against Gorkha 11. The team will be defending their title this year as they lifted the cup last season by defeating Fighters CC in the finals by 4 runs.

Gorkha 11 are also a strong team on paper. They are expected to put up good performances as they have players like Asbar Alam, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, and Harjit Bhatia in their team.

Ahead of the match between Malo and Gorkha 11, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs GOR Telecast

Malo vs Gorkha 11 game will not be telecast in India

MAL vs GOR Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs GOR Match Details

The match will be hosted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 01:00 PM IST on March 28, Monday.

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Adnan Gondal

Vice-Captain - Suman Kunwar

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Suman Ghimire

Batters: Binod Gyawali, Shahid Mian, Suman Kunwar

All-rounders: Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Imran Khan

Bowlers: Yasir Sabir, Faisal Mushtaq, Madhukar Thapa

MAL vs GOR Probable XIs

Malo: Aamer Ikram, Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib, Asim Sarwar, Faisal Mushtaq, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Muhammad Naveed, Saim Ali, Shahid Mian, Yasir Sabir

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire (wk), Arslan Naeem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Imran Khan, Binod Gyawali, Suman Kunwar

