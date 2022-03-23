MAL vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Malaga and Granada: Malaga CC will hope to get their first points of the season when they take on an upbeat Granada CC in match no. 9 of the ECS T10 Cratama on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama at 02:00 PM IST. Malaga CC are currently lying low in the fifth position, while Granada CC are two spots above at third in the ECS T10 Cartama standings.

The MAL-team had a poor start to their ECS T10 Cartama campaign, losing both of their matches on the first day. Notably, they were defeated by Costa Del Sol in back-to-back fixtures by seven and ten wickets respectively. They scored 85 and 89 runs in both matches, but their bowling did not live-up to the task.

Granada CC, on the other hand, has only won one of its four matches thus far. In the previous two matches, they were defeated by Costa Del Sol by nine wickets and six wickets respectively. They too are struggling to find rhythm in both departments and they will be hoping for a better performance.

Both sides lock horns in the reverse fixture which will kick off at 04:00 PM IST, at the same venue. Ahead of the match between Malaga and Granada; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs GRD Telecast

Malaga vs Granada game will not telecast in India

MAL vs GRD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

MAL vs GRD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 02:00 PM IST on Wednesday March 23. The reverse fixture between the two teams will commence at 04:00 PM IST.

MAL vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Davies

Vice-Captain: Joe Whitehead

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Afzal Shah

Batters: Philip Townsend, Nadeem Hussain, Joe Whitehead

All-rounders: Asif Tarar, Adrian Riley, James Davies, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Mohsin Tarar, Ahmed Mumtaz

MAL vs GRD Probable XIs

Malaga CC: Asif Tarar (C), Afzal Shah (WK), Syed Qalab, Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Abid, Waqas Ahmed, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Tarar, Babar Rasheed, Ahmed Mumtaz

Granada CC: Richie Abbott, Gerry Obrien, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Gary Randall, Adrian Riley, Andrew Applin, James Davies, Vivian Kingma, Paul Fletcher, Todd Davey

