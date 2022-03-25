MAL vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Malaga CC and Granada CC: Malaga CC and Granada CC will be finally playing a game against each other on Friday. The ninth match of the tournament was scheduled to be played on March 23 but it was postponed due to persistent rainfall in the area. Both the teams are in desperate need of a victory. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and their qualification chances are hanging by a thread.

Malaga CC are yet to score their first win in the league. They have played a total of five games and have lost two of them. Malaga’s last three games were washed out. The team needs to regroup itself and deliver an all-round performance on Friday.

On the other hand, Granada CC have won one match while losing as many as three games. The team has struggled with their batting form in the tournament. They need to add some fire to their batting line-up to ensure a win on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Malaga CC and Granada CC; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs GRD Telecast

Malaga CC vs Granada CC game will not telecast in India

MAL vs GRD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs GRD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 06:00 PM IST on March 25, Friday.

MAL vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Philip Townsend

Vice-Captain - Waqas Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Afzal Shah

Batters: Joe Whitehead, Philip Townsend, Nadeem Hussain

All-rounders: James Davies, Asif Tarar, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Vivian Kingma, Mohsin Tarar, Ahmed Mumtaz

MAL vs GRD Probable XIs:

Malaga CC: Waqas Ahmed, Asif Tarar (c), Ahmed Mumtaz, Afzal Shah(wk), Syed Qalab, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Abid, Mohsin Tarar, Babar Rasheed, Nadeem Hussain, Syed Ali Zain

Granada CC: James Davies, Joe Whitehead, Philip Townsend, Adrian Riley (c), Gary Randall, Chris Brown, Paul Fletcher, Vivian Kingma, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Richard Abbott, Gerry O’Brien(wk)

