MAL vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Malo and Indian Royals: The table-toppers Malo will be aiming to continue their stay at the top as they will fight with the Indian Royals in two back-to-back games on Friday. Malo are enjoying a dream run in the T10 Championship. Their only loss in the competition came in their second game against Gorkha 11 by 17 runs.

Malo have accumulated ten points by winning as many as five from six league games. They are heading into the Friday game on the back of two back-to-back wins over Brothers XI Portugal by eight and ten wickets, respectively.

Coming to the Indian Royals, the team has shown signs of brilliance following a poor start. Royals lost their first two games against Gorkha 11 but made a comeback to win three out of their next four matches. They are fourth with three losses and as many wins.

Royals also defeated Brothers XI Portugal in their most recent encounter by just one run. The bowlers held their nerves in a low-scoring game as they defended 79 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Malo and Indian Royals, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs IR Telecast

Malo vs Indian Royals game will not be telecast in India

MAL vs IR Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs IR Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 01:00 PM IST on April 01, Friday.

MAL vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amandeep Singh

Vice-Captain - Sukhwinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Ali

Batters: Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Singh, Amandeep Khokhar

All-rounders: Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Sukhwinder Singh, Md Shaikat

Bowlers: Jai Parkash, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Ahammad Ullah

MAL vs IR Probable XIs:

Malo: Amandeep Singh, Najam Shahzad (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Saim Ali, Jayesh Popat (wk), Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam

Indian Royals: Devender Mehla, Amandeep Khokhar, Md Shaikat, Ahammad Ullah, Jass Singh, Lakshman KC, Jai Parkash, Rayhan Khan, Vishal Arora, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh (C)

