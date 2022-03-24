MAL vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match 13 between Malaga CC and Madrid United:

Malaga CC will play against Madrid United in match no. 13 of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 on Thursday, March 24. The game will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama and kicks off at 2:00 pm IST.

Malaga are yet to register their first win in the competition. The team was denied a good start as they suffered two back-to-back losses at the hands of Costa del Sol, while one of their matches was abandoned. They are currently reeling at the last place with just a solitary point to their name.

By the way, Madrid United have established themselves as one of the best team of the T10 Championship. They currently occupy the second spot in the standings, three points adrift of leader Costa del Sol. After losing their opening game by five-runs to Granada, they won the reverse fixture by eight-wickets. The team continued its domination by beating Madrid CC in back-to-back games by eight-wickets and reverse fixture by a golden ball victory.

Both sides will square-off in a reverse fixture at 4:00 pm IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Malaga CC and Madrid United; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs MAU Telecast

Malaga CC vs Madrid United game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs MAU Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs MAU Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 2:00 pm IST on Thursday, March 24. The reverse fixture between the two sides will commence at 4:00 pm IST at the same venue.

MAL vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Tarar

Vice-Captain: Kamil Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Afzal Shah

Batters: Muhammad Zaman, Nadeem Hussain, Mohammad Ashraf, Kamil Ahmed

All-rounders: Ittfaq Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Asif Tarar

Bowlers: Abdullah Farooq, Ahmed Mumtaz, Robiul Khan

MAL vs MAU Probable XIs:

Malaga CC: Asif Tarar (C), Afzal Shah (WK), Syed Qalab, Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Abid, Waqas Ahmed, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Tarar, Babar Rasheed, Ahmed Mumtaz

Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Waqar Zafar Mirza (WK), Mohammad Ashraf, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Qadar Nawaz, Atif Muhammad, Mehedi Mamun, Waseem Majeed, Kamil Ahmed, Ittfaq Ahmed

