MAL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nepal T20I Tri Series 2022 match 2 between Malaysia and Papua New Guinea: Malaysia (MAL) are all set to lock horns with Papa New Guinea (PNG) in second of the Nepal T20I tri-series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, March 29. The game will commence at 12:15 pm IST.

The PNG team couldn’t sustain their winning momentum from the recently concluded ODI series against Nepal in the 20-over format, as they lost the first T20I of the tri-series to the same opponents by 15-runs. Batting first the home team scored a massive 183/9, chasing the daunting total, PNG gave a good fight but were bundled out at 168 in 19.2 overs. They will be hoping to make a comeback in this fixture.

Batting has been the Achilles heel for Malaysia; their top order have struggled to get runs. The team has lost four of their last five T20s, however, they will be eager to fight it out against a strong PNG side with their decent bowling attack in this series.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Malaysia and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs PNG Telecast

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs PNG Live Streaming

The Nepal T20I Tri Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs PNG Match Details

The match will be hosted at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, March 29. This game will kick off at 12:15 pm IST.

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmad Faiz

Vice-Captain: Virandeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan

Advertisement

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Tony Ura, Semo Kamea

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Jason Kila

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure

MAL vs PNG Probable XIs

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz (C), Ammar Hazalan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Muhamad Syahadat, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani

Papua New Guinea: Semo Kamea, Tony Ura, Riley Hekure, Nosaina Pokana, Jason Kila, Simon Atai (WK), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (C)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here