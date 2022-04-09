MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Portugal 2022 match between Malo and Punjab CC: The second semi-final of the ECS Portugal will be played between Malo and Punjab CC on Saturday. Malo showed some unreal consistency throughout the tournament. They lost just one league game while winning as many as seven fixtures.

The team further defeated the Wild Panthers in the quarter-final by eight wickets. Amir Zaib and Adnan Gondal picked two wickets each in the first innings to restrict the Panthers at a score of 74 runs in their allotted ten overs.

Punjab CC, on the other hand, scored a sensational win over Brothers XI Portugal in the very last over of the game by just one run. Punjab made 95 runs off 60 balls as Imran Rao played a sublime knock of nine-ball 23. Chasing the total, Brothers XI came really close to winning. However, a brilliant death bowling saved the deal for Punjab.

Ahead of the match between Malo and Punjab CC, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs PNJ Telecast

Malo vs Punjab CC game will not be telecast in India

MAL vs PNJ Live Streaming

The ECS Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs PNJ Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 3:00 PM IST on April 09, Saturday.

MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najam Shahzad

Vice-Captain: Syed Maisam

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Saim Ali

Batters: Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Najam Shahzad

All-rounders: Amir Zaib, Parveen Singh jr, Muzamal Abbas, Syed Maisam

Bowlers: Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Syed Ali Naqi

MAL vs PNJ Probable XIs

Malo: Syed Maisam, Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad (c), Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Amir Zaib, Saim Ali (wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Adnan Gondal

Punjab CC: Syed Ali Naqi, Bilal Nasir, Abdul Qazi, Imran Rao (c), Rana Sarwar (wk), Parveen Singh jr, Qaisar Ilyas, Arslan Ahmad, Bilal Naseem, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas

