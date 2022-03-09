MAL vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Malo and Punjab Lions Nicosia: Punjab Lions Nicosia will play against Malo in the 11th Group E fixture of the European Cricket League. The game will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain on Wednesday.

Malo are languishing at the rock-bottom in Group E standings. The team is still searching for its first victory. Malo lost their first game to Pak I Care and followed it up with two more defeats at the hands of GEK Corfu and HBS Craeyenhout. In all three games, the batters underperformed as they registered scores of 33, 92, and 96 runs.

As far as Punjab Lions Nicosia are concerned, the team made a dismal start by losing the opening game to Pak I Care by five wickets. They quickly made amends and are now heading into Wednesday’s match on the back of two back-to-back wins. The team delivered all-round performances in the last two matches and they will hope to extend their winning streak to three.

Ahead of the match between Malo and Punjab Lions Nicosia; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs PNL Telecast

Malo vs Punjab Lions Nicosia game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs PNL Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs PNL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 1:30 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

MAL vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gurapartap Singh

Vice-Captain - Amir Zaib

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Qasim Anwar

Batters: Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Chamal Sadun

All-rounders: Gurapartap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Aamer Ikram

Bowlers: Najam Shahzad, Tejwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Taranjit Singh

MAL vs PNL Probable XIs:

Malo: Mian Shahid, Umar Farooq, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Jayesh Popat(wk), Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Asim Sarwar, Zulfiqar Shah, Aamer Ikram

Punjab Lions Nicosia: Roman Mazumder(wk), Gurpartap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Sushil Kumar, Taranjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Chamal Sadun, Vikram Verma, Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Qasim Anwar

