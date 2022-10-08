Malaysia vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Malaysia Women will be aiming for their first win of the Asia Cup when they face Thailand on Sunday. The match between Malaysia and Thailand will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Malaysia Women come into the fixture after enduring a 72-run defeat against Sri Lanka Women in their last Asia Cup match. Batting first, Sri Lanka Women posted a total of 105/7. Malaysia, during the run chase, could somehow manage to post a paltry total of 33.

The Winifred Duraisingam-led side are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Thailand, on the other hand, claimed a 19-run victory against the United Arab Emirates Women in their last Asia Cup encounter. With four points from as many matches, Thailand currently find themselves at fifth spot on the points table

Ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Malaysia Women and Thailand Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women (TL-W) and Malaysia Women (ML-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and Malaysia Women will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and Malaysia Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and Malaysia Women will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) Asia Cup match?

Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) Women match?

Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) Possible XIs

Thailand Women Predicted Line-up: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

Malaysia Women Predicted Line-up: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada

