MAM vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Malmohus and Seaside CC:

Malmohus will fight a battle with Seaside CC on Friday at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona. The second quarter-final will be played on May 13, Friday. Malmohus will have an edge over Seaside CC as they played better during the league stage.

Malmohus are occupying second place in Group B points table with five wins and three losses. The team will be high on momentum on Friday. Malmohus defeated Lomma in their last two games by six wickets and 45 runs.

Speaking of Seaside CC, they won three out of eight league matches to end at the third place in Group A points tally. Seaside also finished the group games on a high note. They outplayed Goteborg Royals by 62 runs and eight wickets in their last two league games.

Ahead of the match between Malmohus and Seaside CC, here is everything you need to know:

MAM vs SSD Telecast

Malmohus vs Seaside CC game will not be telecast in India

MAM vs SSD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAM vs SSD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 02:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

MAM vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gautam Bharti

Vice-Captain - Sheron Nord

Suggested Playing XI for MAM vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umair Chaudary, Varjun Vinod

Batters: Dheeraj Malhotra, Shiv Gowda, Gautam Bharti, Sheron Nord

All-rounders: Shafat Ali Syed, Yasir Malik

Bowlers: Aditya Arora, Prasanjit Behera, Mujtaba Hakim

MAM vs SSD Probable XIs:

Malmohus: Sachin Khairnar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Ankit Gupta (c), Sandeep Mallidi, Varjun Vinod (wk), Sadashiv Gour, Sheron Nord, Sambit Pattanaik, Prasanjit Behera, Adam Sarten

Seaside CC: Aditya Arora (c), Aditya Somvanshi, Mujtaba Hakim, Umair Chaudary (wk), Shafat Ali Syed, Shiv Gowda, Yasir Malik, Kartik Chari, Niaz Mohammad, Praveen Kumar Jr, Gautam Bharti

