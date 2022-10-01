'Man Can Do Everything': Saeed Ajmal Praises Phil Salt’s Hurricane Knock

England opener Phil Salt played a devastating knock of 88 not out in the sixth T20I against Pakistan to draw level at three-all in the seven-match series on Friday. Salt’s blistering innings became a big talking point on social media as fans and former cricketers lauded him for his performance.

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal also lavished huge praise on the English batter.

Ajmal posted a photo of his along with Salt and wrote, “Man can do Everything, and this time the man is Phil Salt."

The tweet went viral in no time as fans and followers of the game praised Ajmal in the comments section for displaying sportsmanship.

“The amount of respect I have for you Saeed Ajmal is just inexplicable," wrote one social media user.

Another Twitter user expressed his love for Ajmal and wrote, “Yes you are right, my hero, I still remember your deliveries. Fire."

One cricket fan said that the Pakistan team currently need someone like Ajmal to deal with Salt. “We need a magician like you to counter that Man," read the tweet.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 169.

Captain Babar Azam was his side’s highest scorer with an unbeaten 87. The opener’s knock comprised seven boundaries and three sixes. England’s David Willey and Sam Curran picked up two wickets each.

England secured a solid start to the run chase after their opening batters stitched a blazing partnership of 55 runs in just 3.5 overs. Alex Haled departed in the fourth over but Salt continued his onslaught.

He notched up a half-century in just 19 balls - the third-fastest by an England cricketer in T20I cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 13 boundaries and three sixes to guide his to a dominating eight-wicket win.

For his exploits, Salt was also adjudged player of the match.

The English team had earlier secured a perfect start to the T20I series after winning the opening game by six wickets. Pakistan scripted a prompt comeback in the next game as they clinched a 10-wicket triumph to make it 1-1.

The visitors bounced back strongly and won the third game to regain their lead in the seven-match series. Pakistan then won the next two T20Is to take a 3-2 lead.

The series decider is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

