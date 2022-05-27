'Man For All Seasons': Wasim Jaffer Wishes Ravi Shastri on His Birthday

Wasim Jaffer is known for his hilarious posts and comments on social media. On Friday, the former Indian batter was at his best as he shared a birthday wish for legendary allrounder Ravi Shastri.

In a Twitter post, Jaffer talked about the former India men team’s head coach’s versatility in the dressing room, on the field and in the commentary box.

“Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in the last few decades and you will find Ravi Shastri there. On the field, in the comm box, or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket’s man for all seasons," read the post.

Shastri was quick to respond. He wrote, “Thanks, Wasim. Hope you are well."

Shastri represented India in 80 Test matches. He scored 3830 runs and notched up 11 centuries and 12 half-centuries. Shastri was a bona fide allrounder. He pick up 151 wickets with his left-arm spin.

He made his debut in Test cricket back in 1981 against New Zealand at Wellington.

In ODIs, Shastri donned the Indian jersey in 150 matches. In limited-overs cricket, he amassed 3108 runs and registered four centuries and 18 half-centuries. He also claimed 129 wickets in ODIs.

His debut in this format took place back in 1981 against England at Ahmedabad.

1985 was perhaps Shastri’s best year on the field. He was adjudged ‘Champion of Champions’ at the Benson & Hedges Cup as India defeated Pakistan in the final by eight wickets. In the final, he played a match-winning knock of 63 not out. He had picked up one wicket as well.

Overall, in the tournament, Shastri had scored 182 runs in five matches and took eight wickets.

After his retirement, Shastri became a popular commentator and later he went back to the Indian dressing room as the head coach of the national team.

During his stint as the head coach, the Indian Test squad became the first Asian team to defeat Australia in a Test series at their home. Team India became one of the strongest teams in the world under his watchful gaze tutelage and Virat Kohli’s leadership.

Shastri eventually stepped down from his position as head coach after the completion of the T20 World Cup in 2021.

