Manchester United Co-Chairman Buys a Team in UAE T20 League

Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer has bought a team in the UAE T20 League as the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed the news on Wednesday. Avram, Chairman of Lancer Capital, also owns the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Manchester United owners earlier bid for the team in the Indian Premier League but failed to buy a team as RPSG Ventures Ltd. – Lucknow (for INR 7090 crores) and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) – Ahmedabad (for INR 5625 crores) outbid them.

In August, ECB announced their T20 franchise league and named it Premier League T20 (PL T20) and which will be played between six teams in January-February next year.

“I am very excited to welcome Mr. Glazer to the UAE T20 Family! To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League’s Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events," Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League Chairman and Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board said.

The chairman of Lancer Capital LLC also expressed his pleasure on joining the league in UAE.

“I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates" said Avram Glazer.

“We are extremely pleased that a legendary sports owner like Avie Glazer has chosen to partner with the UAE T20 League. This is a resounding thumbs up to the unique opportunity that the UAE T20 league offers to experienced and established sports business owners. Our partnership with Lancer Capital will enable us to combine fans of the two widely followed sports – football and cricket – in a never done before manner, " Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said.

