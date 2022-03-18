'Manchester United Cricket Team' to Feature in UAE's T20 League

Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer has held a meeting with the chairman of the Dubai Sports Council Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as he prepares to launch a ‘Manchester United cricket team’.

Glazer bought one of the six teams that will be part of UAE’s T20 league set to roll from 2023 having early made an unsuccessful bid for a franchise in the Indian Premier League.

In a tweet Sheikh Mansoor said he discussed the launch of the T20 league and how they can work together to raise the profile of Dubai as a ‘sporting hub.

“I met with Avram Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub," he tweeted alongside a picture of the two.

Advertisement

“We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in January 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team and other teams," he added.

Last year, Glazer had said he’s happy to have become a part of the T20 tournament that is expected to get underway from January next year.

“I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates," he had said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here