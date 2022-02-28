Mandhana "stable" After Being Hit on Head, Under Observation for Mild Soft Tissue Injury to Left Earlobe

Rangiora (New Zealand): Star India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Monday declared “stable" but under observation due to a “mild soft tissue injury" to her left earlobe. Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to her head during the team’s first Women’s World Cup warm-up fixture against South Africa here on Sunday, which India won by two runs. The batter was hit by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer. According to an ICC report, the 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation. The report further stated that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued a fresh update on Mandhana’s current status. “Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the match-day doctor who expected a delayed concussion," Shah stated in a release.

Advertisement

“After further assessment, Smriti was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe which caused discomfort while batting and therefore she had to leave the field retired hurt," he updated. Taking Mandhana off the field was more of a precautionary measure, the release stated.

“As a safety precaution, she was rested for the rest of the match and is currently under observation. Presently, the opening batter is doing fine and her condition is stable." “Her progress will be monitored by the medical team and a decision on her participation in the next match will be taken accordingly," Shah concluded. The stylish batter looked in fine fettle while scoring her 20th half-century in her previous ODI against New Zealand before the upcoming 50-over showpiece. Mandhana has so far scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries.

India are scheduled to play another warm-up, against West Indies, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6. In the warm-up against against South Africa, India posted 244 for 9 after a century from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia’s 58.

Advertisement

Luus and Laura Wolvaardt made half-centuries for South Africa but they couldn’t get the team across the line, as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4 for 46 in 10 overs.

.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here