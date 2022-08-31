Manipal Education And Medical Group Enter Cricket Arena, Acquires Franchise in Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket announced their tie-up with Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) as a third franchise owner in the second season of League.

The Group is a leader in the area of education, healthcare and health insurance. The Group also has diversified and established business models to serve the needs of its customers in Education, Healthcare, Health Insurance, Research and Foundation. This includes building world-class hospitals, fostering preventive healthcare processes, and nurturing the best medical faculties through education institutions.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) said “We are extremely excited on this partnership with Legends Cricket League. This association with a sport that’s loved by every Indian will enable us to reach out and positively impact the lives of fellow Indians to realize their dreams through World-class education and Health care services besides ensuring financial protection of Hospitalisation through Health Insurance."

He further said “Cricket connects with every age group in India and plays an indispensable role in the lives of people. It is not a mere sport but a religion that binds people together. We look forward to great seasons ahead and hope to make an impact on this ground as well."

Vivek Khushalani, Founder & Chairman, Legends League Cricket quote that “We are happy to onboard Manipal Group as our third franchise. Cricket in our country binds everyone. Associating with the cricketing legends will help the brand even more. We are looking forward to a great association with them."

Adani Group and GMR Group have already acquired franchises in the Legends League Cricket. Both groups are associated with and active in various sporting events happening across the globe.

Advertisement

“I welcome Manipal Group to the Legends family, they joining the league is a shot in the arm for the League. Our effort has been to create a credible cricketing league with India’s biggest names as stakeholders showcasing fantastic cricketing actions. I am glad we are on course with our vision," said Raman Raheja, Co-founder & CEO Legends League Cricket.

Advertisement

The upcoming edition of the League is a 4 team Franchise model. Recently Legends League Cricket announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards.

As per the recent announcement, LLC will start from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The venue for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here