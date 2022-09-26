Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers will square off in game 8 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 tonight. Both the teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table and would like to salvage their respective campaigns. With the league stage in its last stages, the race to progress to the next round is heating up. Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers have not played well and are yet to win their first match of the tournament.

Manipal Tigers would like to make amends on Monday when they take on Bhilwara Kings. The last time these two teams played, Kings won by 3 wickets. Therefore, Kings will believe that they can triumph again. Bhilwara Kings Skipper Irfan Pathan will be key to his team’s chances. Wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha is also an important player for the Kings. If Ojha manages to provide a solid start to his team, Manipal Tigers may find it tough to contain Bhilwara Kings.

Ahead of the T20I between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played on September 26, Monday.

Where will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings begin?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MT vs BK Predicted Playing XIs

MT Predicted Line-up: S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan

BK Predicted Line-up: Naman Ojha (wk), Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

