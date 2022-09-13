'Many of Their Flaws Were on Show': Former Captain Unhappy With Pakistan’s Poor Approach Asia Cup Final

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were stunned by Sri Lanka in the blockbuster final of the Asia Cup on September 11. While chasing a tricky 171-run target, Pakistan batters showed a lack of intent and got bogged down by the disciplined bowling of Sri Lanka. Ultimately, Pakistan folded for 147 and lost the high-stakes match by 23 runs.

Several fans and pundits have pointed out Pakistan’s questionable approach while chasing in the second innings. Now former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has also emphasised the importance of having a good strike rate in the shortest format of the game.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Inzamam-ul-Haq praised the crucial knocks by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga. The Pakistan legend went on to point out the fact that had Rajapaksa and Hasaranga scored at a slower pace, Sri Lanka would have ended up with only 140 on the board.

“Hasaranga scored 36 runs and Rajapaksa scored 71, those were two great knocks. The pace at which the runs were made and the situation from which they were made was a great sight. Had the 70 runs come at a slower pace, the total would only have been around 140, which Pakistan would have chased down. So, that 70 runs would have been of no use," Inzamam-ul-Haq was quoted as saying.

He also lauded the Sri Lankan team for doing their homework and criticized the Pakistan team for letting the opposition recover in the first innings.

“All of Sri Lanka’s pacers are newcomers, none of them is experienced, but they have come having done their homework. Pakistan played well in the tournament, but not very well. Many of their flaws were on show. They could not capitalize on the pressure, which helped them reduce Sri Lanka to 58/5 at one stage of the game," Inzamam added.

It is worth noting that Sri Lanka, at one stage, were reeling at 58 for five in the Asia Cup final. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga stitched a 58-run partnership to bring Sri Lanka back into the game. The former played an exceptional knock of 71 runs off just 45 balls to propel Sri Lanka’s total to 170 runs. Considering the enormous depth in Pakistan’s batting, they should have been able to chase down this target.

But Pakistan’s innings never got any sort of momentum. Their wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, played a slow knock of 55 off 49. As a result, Pakistan was left with too much to do in the death overs.

Many former cricketers like Wasim Akram, Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar have criticized Rizwan’s approach in the all-important summit clash. The Pakistan team management will be now looking to iron out all the problems in their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

